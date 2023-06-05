Ways to prevent the ‘Summer Slide’ with summer reading

They encourage children to read books that are of interest to them.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the summer months begin for students across the valley, it is important to kids to keep up with their reading.

The ‘Summer Slide,’ is a phenomenon where kids who don’t read over the summer, can be up to two grade levels behind their peers who maintained continuous reading.

The Twin Falls Public Library has once again kicked off their summer reading program.

Anyone from the age of a toddler, all the way up to adults can participate in the classes offered by the library.

Plus, you can earn awards and prized throughout the summer by tracking your reading. These are especially encouraged for kids to keep up their reading skills to avoid The ‘Summer Slide.’

“Studies have shown that reading only 15-20 minutes a day, 3-4 days a week during the summer can actually help prevent the summer slide and help keep up those skills,” said Erica Littlefield, the youth services supervisor at the Twin Falls Public Library. “So when they start school in the fall, they haven’t lost those skills they learned during the previous school year and are ready to start the new year where they should be.”

You don’t have to have a Twin Falls Public Library card to participate in the summer programs, as they are completely free to the public.

You can still earn fun rewards and prizes as free books, the state’s park pass, and even meal vouchers that local restaurant around Twin Falls that have donated.

