Annual Magic Valley Kid’s Market coming up

Live on Rise and Shine: Magic Valley Kid Market
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Magic Valley Kid Market is coming up soon and everyone is invited.

The Magic Valley Kid Market gives kids ages 5 to 16 a chance to sell their items.

The kids are in charge of the entire market, from making the product, to decorating their booth, and then selling their product.

The idea is to give the kids the opportunity to learn about starting their own company at a young age.

“About 5 years ago Nikki Nelson put this together and was really wanting to help kids learn the value of money and starting a business and becoming entrepreneurs and getting experience as children and then getting those skills of marketing and actually communicating with their customers,” said Kristen Francom, the vice president of the Magic Valley Kid Market.

This year the markets will be held:

June 10 at the Shanty Bell in Burley.

July 15 at the City Park in Twin Falls.

August 12 as a part of the Jerome County Fair

November 18 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

