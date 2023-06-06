Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 1:56 p.m., June 5, 2023, in the 600 Block of North Fillmore Street, in Jerome City.

A 72-year-old female of Jerome was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee southbound on North Fillmore Street.  A juvenile ran into the roadway and collided with the Jeep near North Fillmore Street and 6th Ave East. 

The juvenile was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt. The northbound and southbound lanes of North Fillmore Street were blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

