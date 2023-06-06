Man sentenced on child sex crimes

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome man is headed to prison on child sexual abuse charges, following his sentencing in district court.

Levi Popplewell received a uniform sentence of 20 years, including four years fixed and an indeterminate period of 16 years.

Last month Popplewell pled guilty to one count of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and one count of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16.

He was on felony probation for a lewd conduct charge stemming from 2020 and that has since been revoked and the original sentence was reimposed. That was five years fixed and 15 years indeterminate.

These sentences are to run consecutive to each other, while the counts for the latest case will run concurrent.

Popplewell does have credit for time served.

He must pay fines, court costs and register as a sex offender. The court also imposed a no contact order for ten years.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.