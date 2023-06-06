One popular splash pad will be closed until further notice

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The temperatures are starting to warm up with summer officially starting June 21st, but unfortunately the kiddos won’t have one popular place to cool off… at least for now.

Memorial Day traditionally is when the city of Twin Falls turns on its splash pads both in the Downtown Commons and at the First Federal Park. However, this year the splash pad at the Sunway Soccer Complex is closed due to maintenance.

Twin Falls City Spokesperson Joshua Palmer said over time the splash pad will require maintenance and it’s needed now.

He told KMVT turning on the splash pad in this condition would cause further damage.

The company that built the splash pad has been contacted to assess and fix the damage.

“When it was built part of it wasn’t built correctly, and it’s causing blistering and the surface is starting to rough up a bit and it’s going to disintegrate worse, or it will get worse if we add more water to it and it dries out, it’s just going to cause it to break out more.”

He added the timing of the repairs is not ideal but, the contractors needed the temperatures to warm up and they need dry conditions before they can re-surface. And they will turn on the water as soon as the repairs are completed.

The splash pad at the Twin Falls Downtown Commons is running during the day. Dogs are not allowed in either of the splash pads and should be kept on a leash otherwise.

