Professional Bull Riders event returns to Twin Falls County

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Professional Bull Riders circuit will return to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

The Idaho PBR Classic will take place at Shouse Arena on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

It’s the second year in a row the event will be at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. The competition is part of the PBR’s Challenger Series, featuring some up-and-coming rider’s as well as established veterans.

Justin Andrade’s company Vision Quest Events organizes the event. He says there will be at least six Idahoans competing.

“Expect some of the best bull riders and some of the best bulls in the world, it’s an eight-second ride but it’s a long time when you’re on a bull that jumps ten feet in the air,” Andrade said.

General Admission tickets are $30. Preferred seating and the VIP area will cost more. For tickets, click here.

