TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Cowboys lost both games of a doubleheader with the Nampa Chiefs Monday night.

Nampa Chiefs 8, Twin Falls Cowboys 1

GAME TWO

Nampa Chiefs 10, Twin Falls Cowboys 7

OTHER SCORES

Burley Green Sox 19, Hub City (Wendell) 9

