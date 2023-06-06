WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Our beloved mother & grandmother was called home on May 30, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Donna Faye Watts, 74 resided in Jerome, formerly of Wendell & West Point Community.

Donna was born on October 9, 1948, in Cedar Springs, Missouri. She was the first born to Bud & Minnie Watts. Donna soon became a big sister to her two brothers Skeeter & Bob, then her family grew with a sister Joyce. They moved to Gooding, Idaho on Thanksgiving Day in 1957. Soon followed two more sisters, Kelly & Gina.

Donna always had a mind of her own even before she could talk. She loved sneaking off with her Grandpa Watts because she knew she would get ice cream. Being the oldest of 6 children Donna had an early lesson of responsibility and motherhood.

Donna graduated from Gooding High School in 1966. After high school she met a young man named Frank Ruffing that took a liking to her, but Donna decided to move to California. Well, Frank chased her down to Anaheim, California where she was working at a nursing home which is now Disneyland to ask her to marry him. Frank & Donna joined in marriage in the summer of 1968 at the Catholic Church in Gooding, Idaho.

Frank and Donna moved to Wendell and lived in the West Point area together for over 20 years while farming during potato harvest and milking cows. With that marriage, they had their first 3 boys, Slade in 1969, Chad in 1971, and Travis in 1972. A few years later in 1977 their fourth boy, Toby came along. Then finally the last child was born in 1980, a baby girl, Kathryn (Kate). Donna loved all her children so much. She was always waiting with open arms giving big hugs and lots of kisses especially years later when her children upgraded her to be a NANA. She cherished every single moment with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In the early years the family spent a lot of time at the West Point Store with Donna’s best friend Pat Boss and family drinking coffee, playing cards and enjoying fish fries with the locals. They were on a bowling team for many years. Donna had a love for many things, everything Mickey Mouse, but her biggest obsession was her coffee. She always had a cup of coffee around. She also enjoyed camping and baking Christmas Goodies with her close girlfriends while enjoying hot toddies.

In 1985 she started her long-life career at Simerly’s in Wendell working various positions. She worked there for the next 38 years. Donna was a hard worker and very strong even though she seemed petite in appearance. Everyone knew her at the store with her infectious laugh and smile. She was never one to shy away from a hug. Donna loved her customers, and they loved her.

In 1988 Donna & Frank divorced and she moved to town. She resided there until 2006 and then moved in with her mother, Minnie in Jerome. Donna remained living with her 91-year-old mother, and her younger brother, Skeeter until the Lord called her home.

Donna is survived by her five children, Slade Ruffing (Jessica), Chad Ruffing (Rondi), Travis Ruffing (Carina Latham), Toby Ruffing (Tiffany Eckles), Kate Kober (Joey Pacheco). She is also survived by her mother, Minnie Williams, two brothers, Skeeter Watts, Bob Watts (Miki), her three sisters, Joyce Haffner (Wayne), Kelly Bryant (Randy), Gina Rallison, several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends.

Donna is preceded in death by her father Bud, grandson Ethan, her very special friend Pat Boss, and numerous family & friends.

We would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise that provided our mother with special care! Celebration of Life will be on June 5, 2023, at 11:00am at The New Life Community Church in Wendell. Reception to follow.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

