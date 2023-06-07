4-year-old girl killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Nashville, police say; 4 suspects in custody

Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30
Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police have taken into custody four suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of a little girl, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Four-year-old Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30 in what police believed was a targeted shooting.

Metro Nashville police reported the arrests of three suspects, Trey Dennis, 23, Kenlando Lewis, 18, and Keimari Johnson, 20, on Tuesday. Police said Wednesday that they had taken the fourth suspect, identified as Lamarion Buchanan, 19, into custody.

According to police, the four men allegedly pulled up next to the car in which Taliyah was riding while it stopped at a red light. Police said two of the men then got out of the car and fired several rounds into the car, resulting in Taliyah’s death.

Two other children were in the car, as well as an adult driver. Police said the others in the car were not seriously hurt.

Police said after the shooting, the driver of the car went to a nearby shop for help.

The suspects’ vehicle was recovered by detectives on Friday.

Police said the motive for the targeted shooting remains under investigation.

Taliyah’s family said she will be laid to rest on Saturday.

