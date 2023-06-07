Arrest’s made in Gooding County missing person case

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN GOODING CITY ON MONDAY, MAY 15.(Gooding Police)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to a press release from Gooding County Prosecuting Attorney Trevor Misseldine, a joint operation between the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office and the Gooding City Police Department has resulted in the arrests of Athena Miller, 50, and Nick James, 31, for the death of Roger Driesel.

The preliminary results of the autopsy showed that Roger was killed as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

It is believed that Roger was murdered on May 15, 2023.

The arraignments are scheduled for June 7th at 1 pm.

