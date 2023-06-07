Coleman, Daniel “Danny”

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Obituary – Jerome Dateline

Daniel “Danny” Coleman, 84, a resident of Jerome and formerly of Boise, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Jerome.

Danny was born on December 30, 1938, in Pioche, Nevada, the son of Lewis Bandon Coleman and Mary Kathleen Walker Coleman.

He was raised and educated in Utah. As a young adult he began his working career doing various jobs, settling in Boise he started his own business - Coleman Heating and Air Conditioning. He later retired.

Due to his health Danny moved to DeSano Place Assisted Care in Jerome and Shoshone where he has since resided.

Danny is survived by: his brother - Jerry Coleman of West Valley, Utah; two sisters - Mary Coleman of Lancaster, California and Delores (Bob) Smith of Jerome.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his step-mother; a sister and a step-sister; and four brothers and a step-brother.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

