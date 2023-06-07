CSI gears up for College National Finals Rodeo

The Golden Eagles will compete for team and individual titles
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CASPER, Wyoming (KMVT/KSVT) — The College National Finals Rodeo begins this Sunday in Casper, Wyoming.

The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s rodeo teams will have athletes at the event.

Since the CSI men’s team won the Rocky Mountain Region, they will send eight cowboys. Two Golden Eagle cowgirls qualified for the competition individually.

Some of the competitors include Sage Allen (Bareback Riding), Darien Johnson (Bareback Riding), Wyatt Lloyd (Saddle Bronc), Raegen Steed (Breakaway Roping), Dane Haas (Steer Wrestling), and Shelby Higgins (Barrel Racing).

