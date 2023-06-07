Ferguson, Kay Smith

May 26, 2023, Age 84
Kay Smith Ferguson, 84, a resident of Eagle and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Paramont Parks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eagle.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Kathy Myers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kay Smith Ferguson, 84, a resident of Eagle and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Paramont Parks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eagle.

Carlynn Kay Silver was born on October 15, 1938 in Lewiston, Idaho, the daughter of Carl and Grenda Silver.

She was raised and educated in Asotin, Washington, graduating in 1956.  She then attended Eastern Washington State College.

Kay married Keith Smith on November 8, 1958 in Clarkston, Washington.  Sometime after Keith’s passing, she moved from the farm in Gooding to Eagle.  There she met and married Dave Ferguson.

She is survived by: her husband - Dave Ferguson of Eagle; her children – Karma (Mike) Cusack of Eagle; Karen Osborne of Kimberly; Karl (Jennifer) Smith of Grangeville; and Kory (Melissa) Smith of Boise; her grandchildren – Braden (Katie) Osborne, Teagan Smith, Caitlin (Matt) Larkin, Chase (Miranda) Cusack, Danica (Will) Cusack, Brandon (Jynefer) Smith and Chris (Kate) Hendrix; six great grandchildren; and her lifetime best friend – Louise Osborn of Clarkston, Washington.

She was preceded in death by: her parents – Carl and Grenda Silver; her husband – Keith; sister – Gloria; brother – Gary; son-in-law – Mike Osborne, and granddaughter McKinsey Osborne.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding with Pastor Joyce Archibald officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

