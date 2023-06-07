Idaho free fishing day looks to bring out anglers of all ages

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This weekend, on June 10, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is holding their annual free fishing day from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at locations all throughout the Gem State. The Magic Valley’s location is called Riley Pond and is located in Hagerman at the Wildlife Management Area.

Saturday is the only day of the year where people over the age of 14 can legally fish without a license, but anglers will still have to adhere to fishing regulations, gear restrictions and bag limits. Information on what those rules and regulations are at Riley Pond can be found here.

Based off the annual event’s track record, Mike Peterson of Idaho Fish and Game is expecting another good year.

“In the past we’ve had really good turnout and success for the folks that show up at Riley Pond down in Hagerman,” Peterson said. “It’s a good place to go spend the day, get out and try to fish. We have a fair number of employees that will also be there to help and teach and [just] talk about fishing.”

In addition to the staff on site, Fish and Game will also have an equipment trailer full of fishing poles and bait, as well as other fishing necessities that will be available for free public use on Saturday. Many of the bodies of water that were chosen for events like the one in Hagerman have been stocked with fish, mostly trout, which should give anglers a better chance of making a catch.

“We [Idaho Fish and Game] stock lots of bodies of water throughout the state in the month of June, it’s one of our busier fishing months and that particular pond has been stocked.” Peterson said.

While Riley Pond has been stocked with trout, there are still species of sunfish and largemouth bass that you could catch while there instead of trout. But the most important aspect of fishing is following rules and regulations so everyone can keep enjoying this pastime for years to come.

For a full list of locations for Idaho Free Fishing Day 2023 click here.

