Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon

LINCOLN CITY, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Prosecutor is behind bars in Oregon on domestic violence related charges.

Christopher Bradley Calbo faces felony strangulation and coercion charges, plus misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree and menacing.

The 54-year-old was arrested on June 4 while on vacation in Lincoln City, Oregon.

According to court records, the victim reported Calbo strangled her with his hands and she could not breathe for 10 seconds. In an audio recording obtained by police, the officer claims to hear Calbo say “I should kill you” or similar phrases, as documented in court filings.

We spoke with Jerome County Commissioner Charles Howell who told KMVT that Calbo’s office will be handling his cases while he is away.

Calbo is due back in Lincoln County Court for a preliminary hearing on the 12th.

His bail is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.