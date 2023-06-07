Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.(Dave Dostie Photography via WABI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (Gray News) – Maine’s oldest working lobster trapper just turned 103 but has no plans of slowing down.

Virginia Oliver, of Rockland, celebrated her 103rd birthday Tuesday.

She has been lobstering on and off for over 90 years and is known as the Lobster Lady among locals.

Her story went viral when she was 101, and she has even had a children’s book written about her.

Appropriately titled “The Lobster Lady,” Alexandra Hinrichs tells a story about Oliver’s childhood growing up on the mainland in Maine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Former employee with the Wendell School District charged with disseminating material harmful to minors
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police officer on administrative leave after dog shooting incident over Memorial Day weekend
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police shoot two stray dogs on I-84 after causing traffic and safety issues

Latest News

Taylor Budowich, right, arrives at the federal courthouse in Miami on Wednesday.
Ex-Trump aide appears at Miami court to testify before federal grand jury
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Pence joins presidential race
Kilauea has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater.
Kilauea volcano erupts again, creating spectacular glow
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida