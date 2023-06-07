A rise in electric vehicles means more charging stations are needed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Electric vehicles are becoming more common on roadways across the country and here in Idaho as more vehicle manufacturers are jumping into the EV world.

With more and more options for electric vehicles, including the new Ford F-150 Lightning, the need for charging stations is growing.

Twin Falls currently has 6 charging stations including the Visitor Center and the College of Southern Idaho. Triple A of Idaho spokesperson Matthew Conde said there is currently no universal charging station for all makes of vehicles, however, Telsa has recently agreed to open many of their charging stations to other vehicle manufacturers.

He also said there is federal funding for charging stations to be put along major highways but, they are still in the planning stage.

Conde said there are even advancements for roadside assistance if an EV does run out of power while on the roadway.

“And we’re pretty excited about this development if we’re talking about the Lightnings, we do have two in the Portland metro area,” said Conde. “We’re going to use those to charge disabled electric vehicles so there’s going to be, for the first time, an EV to EV charging capability.”

Conde says the average driver uses 40 miles of charge in a day, so unless a driver is planning a road trip the average EV driver is well within their driving capability on any given day.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.