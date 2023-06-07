Shaw, George Henry

MARIETTA, GA (KMVT/KSVT) — George Henry Shaw of Marietta, Georgia, died May 26, 2023, after suffering a stroke that required emergency surgery. Over the course of the week in the Neurology ICU, he improved and spent meaningful time with his family by speaking a few hoarse words (including Coke Zero) and squeezing his family’s hands. He then quickly declined and passed away on the 26th. He was 75 years old and preparing to serve a mission with his wife, DeEtte, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Denver, Colorado area.

He was born February 9, 1948, in McComb, Mississippi, the youngest of three sons born to George Fletcher and Frances Dorothy Klingman Shaw. He grew up in the small railroad town of McComb and graduated from McComb High School and Southwest Mississippi Community College before heading west in 1968 to earn a Business Management degree from Brigham Young University in 1970. While at BYU, he met a farm girl, DeEtte Hanks, from Burley, Idaho, and they were married in Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on June 1, 1971.

His education and post-college career were financed by Kemper Insurance Company by a scholarship and then employment where he held a variety of positions with Kemper in several states: Jackson, Mississippi, Orlando Florida, Plano, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, before the nearly century-old business closed. He was then able to travel and enjoy training others in e-Commerce with the Harbinger Corporation. George’s last professional job as Business Support Analyst with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Decatur, Georgia, was the job he enjoyed most. He had a variety of responsibilities but enjoyed screening candidates for employment, working with the locksmiths and security and even was at the morgue now and then.

Following his retirement in early 2017, he liked to say he was the Managing General Partner at Retired. George and DeEtte traveled extensively, especially to see their five children, who are scattered throughout the United States. George’s family and his religious faith were his greatest passions. He and DeEtte were truly fortunate to have a year of travel in 2022 and fulfilled DeEtte’s dream of a safari in Africa. The wonderful year culminated with a trip to Arizona in December, to see his first college roommate who became a life-long friend.

George was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Fletcher, his in-laws, Phil and Buelah Hanks. He is survived by his brother David (Daphne), his wife and five children: Christie (Brad) Gammill, Kimberly (Nick)Tustison, Douglas (Staci) Shaw, David P. Shaw, and Jeff (Laura) Shaw. Ten beloved grandchildren lost their Grandpa George.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

