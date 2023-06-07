Stelly, Jean

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jean Stelly, a 76-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from health complications, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley.

Jean was born Dec. 29, 1946, in Brigham City, Utah, to Edward Stelly and Geneva Ellerman Stelly. After completing her education at Minico High School, she went to work at Ore-Ida Foods and then McCain’s, both potato processing plants. She worked there for 44 years before she retired. While there she met Nancy Howard and they became great friends. They traveled and did everything together. They enjoyed doing wood crafts, making stocking hats for the Senior Center and Christmas Council, and made Christmas stockings for all the relatives. They also enjoyed doing ceramics. They belonged to the Rebekah’s of Idaho, where they traveled doing many service projects and Christmas parties for families giving gifts with Santa Claus. Every year they made gifts for all of their family members. They would get up early in the morning to open gifts with Nancy’s family. They loved life and did a lot with their families. Nancy sadly passed away from cancer in 2014.

Jean is survived by her brothers, Merlin (Connie) Stelly of Rupert, Blain (Deana) Stelly of Caldwell, and her sister, Barbara Stelly Gilliam Docksteader of Burley; as well as ten nephews, five nieces; and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed (Geneva) Stelly of Rupert; her sister, Marie Stelly Morrison of Yakima, WA in 2022; her niece, Tamera Marie Morrison; her nephew, Darren Stelly of Rupert in 2019; as well as her grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Her family will miss her.

There will be no formal service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

