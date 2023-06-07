Twin Falls base jumper is aiming for world record from Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Magic Valley base jumper is attempting to go for a record that can only be set here in Twin Falls, and he plans to donate the proceeds from his milestone to those who come to the aid of base jumpers when they are in trouble.

Thirty-one-year-old Jonathan Cox has nearly 1,000 base jumps under his belt. He now thinks he is ready to take on a feat that will set him apart from other jumpers in the Magic Valley. He is going for the record for most human-powered jumps from the Perrine Bridge in 24 hours.

“Well, I’ve always wanted to [base jump] since I was a kid. I saw people jumping off the Perrine Bridge. It inspired me, and I always wanted to set a world record,” Cox said.

In the Summer of 2017, Miles Daisher set an unofficial world record by base jumping from the Perrine Bridge 63 times in 24 hours. But in a less publicized move, Danny Weiland broke the unofficial record three months later by jumping 64 times, so Cox is aiming for 65.

The Twin Falls base jumpers said the most jumps he has ever done in a single day is 35, and he said it is a “little intimidating” that he has to almost double up on his current number.

Additionally, the drop from the Perrine Bridge is 486 feet, so climbing back up to the bridge after each jump 65 times is roughly the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest.

“He has been doing great man. I have been seeing him doing a lot of jumping. Really putting in some reps and some work. I think he is going to be fine,” said fellow Twin Falls base jumper Dave Helton.

He also said the base jumping community will be supporting Cox when he goes for the record in September.

“It’s great. Nothing like a little friendly competition here at the bridge,” Helton said.

Cox said he plans to go for the record in September between the 15th and 16th. He said he is choosing to jump in September because the weather conditions will be more favorable. Cox said it will be less windy and not as hot.

He also said he wants his accomplishment to be recognized as the official record, so he will send footage to Guinness World Records.

“So I have a videographer and photographers... witnesses,” Cox said.

Additionally, he said any money raised from publicizing the event will be donated to the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue and SORT team.

“Every now or then, a base jumper gets hurt or gets stuck on the cliff, the SORT team, Idaho search and rescue, comes out and saves them,” Cox said.

