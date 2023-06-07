Wellness Wednesday: St. Luke’s Foundation getting ready to host annual golf scramble

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual golf scramble is on June 17 at Clear Lake Country Club in Buhl.

Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. and shot gun start is at 9:00 a.m.

Call 208-814-0045 to register your team.

Terry Rowe with the St. Luke’s Foundation joined us on KMVT’s Rise and Shine to tell us all about it.

All of the money raised will go towards the Emergency Medical Services throughout the Magic Valley.

