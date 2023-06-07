Wright, Larry E. “Butch”

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Larry E. “Butch” Wright, 83, of Gooding, Idaho, died about 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born August 22, 1939, in Hardinville, IL., he was the son of Donald S. and Wilma (McCarty) Wright.

He grew up in Robinson, IL. and attended Robinson High School and briefly attended University of Illinois before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1961 serving until 1969. While in the Air Force he met and married Betty M. Loun in 1967 in Cordova, Alaska eventually settling in Idaho and getting his bachelor’s degree in science from BSU.

He went on to work for Bureau of Land Management and eventually as a Soil Scientist for the government retiring at 54 in 1994.

He had a great love for the outdoors and was an avid hiker. For is 40 birthday he climbed to the top of Idaho’s tallest mountain (Mt. Borah). He knew where all the off the map trails and hidden gems were in Idaho.

He is survived by his wife Betty of 55 years; daughter and son-in-law - Rebecca and Marvin Brown and grandson - Kaiden Brown of Star, Idaho; niece and nephew - Tammy and Dion Wright of Robinson, Illinois; and great nieces and nephews - Alisha, Marsha, Elias, and Josiah Wright.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother - Donnie Wright.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Larry had a love of trees, and we encourage everyone to plant a tree in his honor. He especially liked pine trees.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

