Wright, Larry E. “Butch”

May 31, 2023, Age 83
Larry E. “Butch” Wright, 83, of Gooding, Idaho, died about 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023...
Larry E. “Butch” Wright, 83, of Gooding, Idaho, died about 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.(Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel)
By Kathy Myers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Larry E. “Butch” Wright, 83, of Gooding, Idaho, died about 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born August 22, 1939, in Hardinville, IL., he was the son of Donald S. and Wilma (McCarty) Wright.

He grew up in Robinson, IL. and attended Robinson High School and briefly attended University of Illinois before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1961 serving until 1969.   While in the Air Force he met and married Betty M. Loun in 1967 in Cordova, Alaska eventually settling in Idaho and getting his bachelor’s degree in science from BSU.

He went on to work for Bureau of Land Management and eventually as a Soil Scientist for the government retiring at 54 in 1994.

He had a great love for the outdoors and was an avid hiker.  For is 40 birthday he climbed to the top of Idaho’s tallest mountain (Mt. Borah).  He knew where all the off the map trails and hidden gems were in Idaho.

He is survived by his wife Betty of 55 years; daughter and son-in-law - Rebecca and Marvin Brown and grandson - Kaiden Brown of Star, Idaho; niece and nephew - Tammy and Dion Wright of Robinson, Illinois; and great nieces and nephews - Alisha, Marsha, Elias, and Josiah Wright.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother - Donnie Wright.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Larry had a love of trees, and we encourage everyone to plant a tree in his honor.  He especially liked pine trees.

Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Handcuffs
Former employee with the Wendell School District charged with disseminating material harmful to minors
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police officer on administrative leave after dog shooting incident over Memorial Day weekend
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police shoot two stray dogs on I-84 after causing traffic and safety issues

Latest News

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Theodore “Ted" Talbott, on May...
Talbott, Ted
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Coleman, Daniel “Danny”
Kay Smith Ferguson, 84, a resident of Eagle and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Friday, May...
Ferguson, Kay Smith
George Henry Shaw of Marietta, Georgia, died May 26, 2023, after suffering a stroke that...
Shaw, George Henry