Annual Parade of Homes about to begin with one key change for this year’s event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The annual Parade of Homes kicks off Friday.

Builders across the Magic Valley prepare all year for the annual Parade of Homes, which is taking place over the next two weekends.

“Super excited, I think out of all the years, I’ve been a part of the Parade of Homes and the association for the past five years, I think this one is my favorite,” said Jennifer Smith, the president of the Magic Valley Builder’s Association.

There are 11 homes that people can tour, getting ideas for their own homes, or seeing the different building trends.

“We have a bunch of new builders and builders that we haven’t seen before, and I think each builder has their own unique taste to things, and plus if it is a custom home, they design it however their client wants to build,” said Smith.

While in the past, touring the homes was free, this year it will cost $10 to view all the homes.

The money raised will be put back into the community, as the Magic Valley Builder’s Association works to help provide scholarships to students interested in a career in the construction trades.

“We love the construction expo and we always go all out with that, and I feel like that’s hard because if we don’t have the financial means to back them, because these kids need to know that there is other options besides, I mean college is great, I think college is wonderful but there is also jobs here that if they want to do summer jobs, if they want a profession,” said Smith.

Thursday, all the homes were judged by guest judges who came from other parts of the state.

One judge says he looks forward to seeing each home, and takes the judging role seriously.

“I’m basically looking for quality, uniqueness of homes, some of the added touches that builders do to set their houses apart, it’s always fun to go into people do stuff a little bit differently than we do them in Idaho Falls,” said TJ Knottestad, a judge from Idaho Falls.

Tickets can be bought online prior to attending the parade.

