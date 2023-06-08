Water issues in southern Idaho remain an ongoing problem in the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The weather is heating up, and concerns are starting to boil over about the availability of water-to-water rights holders around southern Idaho.

The water around southern Idaho is equivalent to liquid gold. Whether water comes from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.

But what’s the solution?

According to Lt. Governor Scott Bedke... proper water management and conservation will be key.

“We’re always going to have to be careful about our water use,” Belke said. “We’re going to have to conserve when we can and make the most efficient use that we can. We must recognize we have a finite amount and not take more than comes in.”

This week, a water call and updated methodology order hearing is currently being heard in Boise, which will affect farmers within the magic valley, but what’s the overall solution?

“We need to work towards getting a sustainable aquifer in order to have a sustainable economy that we can all bank on here in Idaho,” North Side Canal manager Alan Hansten said.

Lt. Governor Bedke agrees the aquifer is the key, especially in the good snow years.

“Much of our agriculture here in Idaho depends on the water that we draw from the aquifer,” Belke said. “These good snow years help the aquifer, but they don’t change the level of the aquifer overnight.”

The meetings will wrap up later this week in Boise, in which the director will decide what is to come.

The Idaho Water User’s Association convention will be held next Monday in Sun Valley.

