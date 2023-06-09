The Defending Legion ‘A’ state champs are rolling: Minico improves to 6-0

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After two wins Thursday, the Minico Storm American Legion baseball team is now 6-0.

The Storm are the defending ‘A’ Idaho State champions.

BURLEY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT

Minico 14, Gooding 3

Minico 9, South Fremont 1

“Feeling good, energy, momentum, I trust my guys, we trust each other, it’s just an overall good feeling, comfortable feeling,” said rising senior Zairic Salazar.

“Defending state champions, it was great, we had a great experience last year, but we’re excited about this year, excited about the kids we have and moving up and see where we’re going,” said Head Coach Jared Price. “Obviously the goal is to get to the state tournament and see what happens.”

Minico plays Buhl at 9 a.m. and Jerome at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Burley High School.

