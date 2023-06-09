The Defending Legion ‘A’ state champs are rolling: Minico improves to 6-0

The Storm beat Gooding and South Fremont Thursday
The Storm beat Gooding and South Fremont Thursday
The Storm beat Gooding and South Fremont Thursday(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After two wins Thursday, the Minico Storm American Legion baseball team is now 6-0.

The Storm are the defending ‘A’ Idaho State champions.

BURLEY WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT

Minico 14, Gooding 3

Minico 9, South Fremont 1

“Feeling good, energy, momentum, I trust my guys, we trust each other, it’s just an overall good feeling, comfortable feeling,” said rising senior Zairic Salazar.

“Defending state champions, it was great, we had a great experience last year, but we’re excited about this year, excited about the kids we have and moving up and see where we’re going,” said Head Coach Jared Price. “Obviously the goal is to get to the state tournament and see what happens.”

Minico plays Buhl at 9 a.m. and Jerome at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Burley High School.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Handcuffs
Former employee with the Wendell School District charged with disseminating material harmful to minors
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police officer on administrative leave after dog shooting incident over Memorial Day weekend
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police

Latest News

Idaho High School Rodeo Finals showcase best cowboys and cowgirls in the state
Idaho High School Rodeo Finals showcase best cowboys and cowgirls in the state
Idaho High School Rodeo Finals showcase best cowboys and cowgirls in the state
The Golden Eagles will compete for team and individual titles
CSI gears up for College National Finals Rodeo
CSI gears up for College National Finals Rodeo