Filer Fun Days return this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Join the Filer fun day’s crew once again as they kick off the summer with a free day of food, fun, and entertainment. They will have a parade, veterans’ tribute, vendor booths, plenty of things for kids, concerts, and fireworks.

“The first day I moved here, they said you have to go to Filer fun days,” Filer Events Committee member Britni Helle said. “We haven’t missed a year yet.

The annual tradition is full of fun activities. Filer Events Committee Treasurer Cheryl Carr details the schedule.

“Friday night, we do a fish fry that is the Twin Falls County fair foundation fundraiser, and there is a pancake breakfast Saturday morning,” Carr said. “Then the parade starts at 11 in downtown Filer, then everything else kicks off at noon at the fairgrounds on the main stage.”

While the fun days garner a lot of attention around the community, the Filer events committee also help with local food and clothing drives, partner with local community and school organizations, the Filer Fire and Police Departments, and many other causes in the area. This includes a veteran’s tribute on the main stage.

“After the parade at noon on the main stage at the fairgrounds, we do a veterans tribute and a flag-raising ceremony which is really special,” Carr said. We have food vendors, arts and craft vendors, entertainment, and live music on the stage.”

Along with all the fun traditions that people have become accustomed to, there will be some new events that will surely catch the public eye.

“We’ve added a few events this year,” Carr said. We’ve added a community car show and have a farmers’ market in Filer now.”

The fun is just two days away, but if you cannot wait, check out the all-you-can-eat fair foundation fish fry Friday night at five. The parade then begins Saturday morning at 11.

