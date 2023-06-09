Former Kimberly Bulldog finishes 11th in Decathlon at NCAA Championships

Mississippi State’s Peyton Bair had a pretty good freshman season
(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Kimberly Bulldog Peyton Bair is an NCAA Second Team All-American.

Bair, now a freshman at Mississippi State, finished 11th in the Decathlon at the NCAA Division 1 National Championships Thursday night.

The top eight competitors are First Team All-Americans. The next eight finishers are Second Team All-Americans.

Bair earned 7,646 points in the competition.

