Former Kimberly Bulldog finishes 11th in Decathlon at NCAA Championships

AUSTIN, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Kimberly Bulldog Peyton Bair is an NCAA Second Team All-American.

Bair, now a freshman at Mississippi State, finished 11th in the Decathlon at the NCAA Division 1 National Championships Thursday night.

The top eight competitors are First Team All-Americans. The next eight finishers are Second Team All-Americans.

Bair earned 7,646 points in the competition.

