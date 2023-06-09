Idaho High School Rodeo Finals showcase best cowboys and cowgirls in the state

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — The Idaho High School Rodeo State Finals are taking place in Pocatello this week.

KIFI/KIDK reporter Cole Sams visited the Bannock Event Center, and spoke with Minico’s Lucas Cruz and Castleford’s Katie Brackett about participating in the state finals.

The finals conclude with the short-go round Saturday. KMVT will have coverage from Pocatello.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.