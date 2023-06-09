Idaho High School Rodeo Finals showcase best cowboys and cowgirls in the state

The rodeo ends on Saturday
The rodeo ends on Saturday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — The Idaho High School Rodeo State Finals are taking place in Pocatello this week.

KIFI/KIDK reporter Cole Sams visited the Bannock Event Center, and spoke with Minico’s Lucas Cruz and Castleford’s Katie Brackett about participating in the state finals.

The finals conclude with the short-go round Saturday. KMVT will have coverage from Pocatello.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Handcuffs
Former employee with the Wendell School District charged with disseminating material harmful to minors
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police officer on administrative leave after dog shooting incident over Memorial Day weekend
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police

Latest News

The Storm beat Gooding and South Fremont Thursday
The Defending Legion ‘A’ state champs are rolling: Minico improves to 6-0
Idaho High School Rodeo Finals showcase best cowboys and cowgirls in the state
The Golden Eagles will compete for team and individual titles
CSI gears up for College National Finals Rodeo
CSI gears up for College National Finals Rodeo