School zones during summer?

Districts with summer school classes will still observe school zone limits
School zone speed limits are still in effect for Idaho districts that offer summer school.
School zone speed limits are still in effect for Idaho districts that offer summer school.(Brevin Monroe/KMVT)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The start of summer brings with it emptier schools and more kids playing outside, and with that, more hazards for drivers. Police Departments all throughout the Magic Valley are urging drivers to be more careful on Idaho roads especially near crosswalks and school zones because the usual rules still apply during summer school.

“If there is summer school in session then our blinking yellow lights will be activated and the 20 mph speed limit is still in effect,” Jerome Police Department Captain Dennis Clark said.

The fine for speeding in a school zone is $156.50. Not to mention the insurance rate increase and the three points demerited from your driver’s license. Police are out patrolling those school zones where summer classes are in session and drivers are urged to always pay attention to the road and their surroundings, as well as limit distractions inside and outside of the vehicle.

In areas without a crosswalks, the classic look both ways before crossing the street is the best rule of thumb for pedestrians. Captain Clark knows that helping create safer roadways will be a team effort.

“Pedestrians can be a little bit safer and aware of their surroundings, and drivers can do their part. I think we can, together, hopefully keep the number of serious injuries and fatality crashes down to a minimum,” Clark said.

Drivers and pedestrians both have a role to play in each other’s safety and if everyone does their part it creates safer roads and cities for everyone.

