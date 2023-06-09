Southern Idaho Pride organization hosts equality rally on Friday

Southern Idaho Pride organization hosts equality rally on Friday(Kole Emplit)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Southern Idaho Pride is a Twin Falls-based non-profit organization where the mission is to provide spaces for celebration, opportunities for education, and resources in partnership with community connections for the LQBTQIA+ community.

On Friday, to celebrate their pride week, the organization partnered with the Twin Falls gay-straight alliance in a rally for equality at Twin Falls City Park.

“It’s an event we’ve had for the second year in a row through the Twin Falls GS,” GSA Vice President Payton Rosello said. “We’re trying to get together to educate people on bills that are being passed in Idaho and rally together support so we can get people to march so they know we’re still here as queer people and can defend our honor.”

The rally on Friday leads into the Pride in the Park event being held Saturday in the park, an all-day celebration for Pride.

“Pride in the Park, you can come whenever to check out the booths,” GSA President Scar Rulien said. “There’s advocacy, health, and church booths that support.

The celebration of pride week from Southern Idaho Pride is in its second year of development and will continue the week’s fun event next year.

The overwhelming amount of support in the community is something Rulien is grateful for.

“We’ve had such a great turnout,” Rulien said. “We have people who are so passionate about LQBTQ rights and so passionate about making things better. It’s lovely to see.”

Pride in the Park begins Saturday and runs from 10 am to seven in the evening.

