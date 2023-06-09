Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:56 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could have some money coming to you, but you’ll need to act quickly.

The Internal Revenue Service is trying to track down 1.5 million people who are owed their share of unclaimed tax refunds.

That’s $1.4 billion worth of refunds from income tax year 2019.

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you’re owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.

If you don’t make the deadline, the government keeps the money.

Normally, filing after the April deadline comes with penalties, but because of the pandemic, the IRS extended the deadline for 2019 income taxes over three years to July 2023.

By the way, the average median refund for tax year 2019 was $893.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Handcuffs
Former employee with the Wendell School District charged with disseminating material harmful to minors
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police officer on administrative leave after dog shooting incident over Memorial Day weekend
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
Trump indicted in federal criminal probe
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
Child victims of stabbing attack in France still in critical condition, president to visit
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
Knife attack in France at children's playground