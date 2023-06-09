Winners announced in Magic Valley Rock, Paper, Scissors competition

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Winners have been announced in last week’s Magic Valley Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament, put on by First Federal.

Andra Johnson of Harris CPAs took first place. Their chosen charity was Broken Hearts Rescue, which receives $10,000.

Amy Box of a Box of Barks came in second. Friends Furever Animal Rescue will receive $4,000 for her finish.

Jennifer Cook of Farm Bureau Insurance finished in third place. Due to her efforts, $2,000 will be given to the Valley House Homeless Shelter.

Jade Sparrow, representing the Ellis team at Farm Bureau finished fourth and their chosen charity, the Jae Foundation, gets $1,000.

Tyler Skidmore of 208 Real Estate had the best introduction and because of that $600 will benefit the Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center.

