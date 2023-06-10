CSI’s Tentinger named NJCAA First Team All-American

Gracie Walters was named to the Third Team
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:57 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two College of Southern Idaho Softball players are NJCAA All-Americans.

Gracie Tentinger, who led the nation in home runs in 2023 (38), was named to the First Team. Tentinger was also second in the country with 106 RBIs. She holds CSI records for career home runs (65) and RBIs (201).

Gracie Walters earned Third Team All-American honors as a pitcher. Walters went 18-2, had a 2.60 ERA, and struck out 168 strikeouts this spring.

At CSI, Walters and Tentinger helped the Golden Eagles to two Region 18 tournament titles and two NJCAA World Series appearances.

