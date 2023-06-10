CSI’s Tentinger named NJCAA First Team All-American

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two College of Southern Idaho Softball players are NJCAA All-Americans.

Gracie Tentinger, who led the nation in home runs in 2023 (38), was named to the First Team. Tentinger was also second in the country with 106 RBIs. She holds CSI records for career home runs (65) and RBIs (201).

Gracie Tentinger and @graciwalters named NJCAA All Americans. Congrats G squared!https://t.co/DZrhXsSLHI — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) June 9, 2023

Gracie Walters earned Third Team All-American honors as a pitcher. Walters went 18-2, had a 2.60 ERA, and struck out 168 strikeouts this spring.

At CSI, Walters and Tentinger helped the Golden Eagles to two Region 18 tournament titles and two NJCAA World Series appearances.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.