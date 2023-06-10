Idaho PBR Classic to have local flair

Multiple area cowboys will compete at the Professional Bull Riders event in Filer Saturday
Multiple area cowboys will compete at the Professional Bull Riders event in Filer Saturday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Professional Bull Riders Classic will include a handful of cowboys from southern Idaho.

The event takes place Saturday at 8 p.m.

Blaine Wiggins (Twin Falls), Wesley Pearson (Buhl), David Heredia (Bellevue), and Logan Smith (Rupert) will compete.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Handcuffs
Former employee with the Wendell School District charged with disseminating material harmful to minors
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police
Police forced to shoot two stray dogs on I-84 over the weekend
Police officer on administrative leave after dog shooting incident over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Idaho PBR Classic to have local flair
CSI’s Tentinger named NJCAA First Team All-American
CSI’s Tentinger named NJCAA First Team All-American
Former Kimberly Bulldog finishes 11th in Decathlon at NCAA Championships
The Storm beat Gooding and South Fremont Thursday
The Defending Legion ‘A’ state champs are rolling: Minico improves to 6-0