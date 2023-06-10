Idaho PBR Classic to have local flair
Multiple area cowboys will compete at the Professional Bull Riders event in Filer Saturday
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Professional Bull Riders Classic will include a handful of cowboys from southern Idaho.
The event takes place Saturday at 8 p.m.
Blaine Wiggins (Twin Falls), Wesley Pearson (Buhl), David Heredia (Bellevue), and Logan Smith (Rupert) will compete.
