The American Red Cross sees blood donation shortfall in May

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross is worried about the lack of blood donations last month and that it could stress the blood supply.

The Red Cross collected 26 thousand fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients.

The Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross, Matt Ochsner, stresses the constant need for blood as someone in the U-S needs a blood transfusion every two seconds.

June 14th is World Blood Donor Day, a day to raise awareness of the need for blood donations and during the month of June, the Red Cross is giving back to those who give the gift of blood. Anyone who gives blood, platelets, or plasma will receive a ten-dollar gift card by email to a merchant of their choice and get entered for more prizes.

“And they’re also automatically entered in for a chance to win a home outdoor theatre package, so like a projector, a fire pit, a screen, a cool chair, some snacks, all kinds of things to have an outdoor theatre experience,” said Ochsner. “So, everybody who donates in June is automatically entered for a chance to win that.”

He said on Monday they opened a new blood donation center in Nampa, and they are in the process of securing a location for a blood donation center in Twin Falls.

To get more information on the offer and to find a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities near you visit our website at KMVT dot com.

