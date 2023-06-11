City of Rocks National Reserve now dark sky certified giving star gazers more opportunities

ALMO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “We knew we had something special with our dark sky, you just get this completely different experience at night,” said Tara McClure-Cannon, acting superintendent of the City of Rocks National Reserve.

In February of this year, the City of Rocks National Reserve became dark sky certified, a decision that has been years in the making.

“We started in December of 2019, but unfortunately, COVID set up back a little bit and we finally got our final certification just this last February,” said McClure-Cannon.

This does bring a level of responsibility to the park as they must conduct an annual dark sky report and host community events, something they say they have already been doing for several years.

“We’ve hosted an annual star party in July with CSI and their astronomy program,” said McClure-Cannon.

Chris Anderson has worked with the City of Rocks staff on their annual star parties and says that it might be the best place in the entire United States to go star gazing.

“I’ve seen things in telescopes out there that I’ve never seen anywhere else,” said Chris Anderson, the observatory coordinator at the College of Southern Idaho.

Right now, the park isn’t well known for star gazing but more well known for it’s rock climbing something that could change in the future.

“You know City of Rocks already is kind of a mecca for rock climbers. I can see it becoming something of a mecca for dark sky enthusiasts as well as a result,” said Anderson.

Tara says the park will focus on engagement and hosting the star parties really ramping up events in the fall for one key reason.

“It’s because it gets dark earlier,” said McClure-Cannon.

If you want to know when they are hosting their star parties, they post all of their event on their Facebook pages.

