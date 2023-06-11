Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a press release from the Boise Police Department on June 10th at 11:53 pm police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash near the intersection of Cloverdale Rd. and Ustick Rd.

Evidence indicates the adult female was walking eastbound across Ustick in the roadway, and the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cloverdale when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on June 11.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The Ada County Coroner will identify the victim pending notification of next of kin.

