Fit and Well Idaho: Flip Flop safety during the summer months

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One podiatrist is reminding the public of the dangers that flip flops can bring, as the weather starts to warm up.

Dr. Wraalstad at St. Luke’s says flip flops are great for the correct circumstances.

Such as walking from the pool to the cabana, or walking on the beach, but they also propose certain dangers.

He says every summer he sees people get injured from wearing them at the wrong times.

He says he sees people injured from mowing their lawn in flip flops, and doing other home improvements projects as well.

“People always have some accidents with lawn mowers, and if they have exposed tows and it slips underneath the lawn mower, they can lose toe nails, they can lose their tows, they can eventually lose their foot if it doesn’t heal,” said Dr. Randal Wraalstad, a podiatrist at St. Luke’s.

He reminds people to wear flip flops when appropriate, and don’t forget to apply sunscreen to the tops of your feet, as they can burn easily.

