Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle collision

The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 4 p.m., Friday, June 9th, 2023, on US30 near milepost 222.5, in Twin Falls County.

An 83-year-old man from Kimberly, ID, was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer south on 3400 East. He was stopped at a stop sign and then entered the intersection.  The Ford was struck on the passenger side by a 2015 RAM 3500 pickup pulling a trailer driven by a 54-year-old man from Kimberly, ID.

Both vehicles left the roadway, and the trailer towed by the RAM overturned. The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The drivers of both vehicles were not wearing a seatbelt.US30 and South 3400 East were blocked for approximately 2 hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

