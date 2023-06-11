One injured in crash at Mountain Home

One injured in crash at Mountain Home
One injured in crash at Mountain Home(Credit: MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating an injury vehicle collision which occurred on June 11, 2023, at 12:13 a.m., on Airbase Road at Elmcrest Avenue, in Elmore County.

A Chevrolet Caprice eluded city and county police traveling westbound on Airbase Road where the driver crashed at the intersection of Elmcrest Avenue. The driver, a 34-year-old man from Mountain Home, was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital.

Traffic was re-routed for approximately two and a half hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon

Latest News

Bonneville County Sheriff
Man rescued from the Snake River after his pickup, camper, and trailer go off road, into the water.
The City of Rocks now dark sky certified.
City of Rocks National Reserve now dark sky certified giving star gazers more opportunities
The Red Cross collected 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of...
The American Red Cross sees blood donation shortfall in May
Doctors warn about the dangers of flip-flops
Fit and Well Idaho: Flip Flop safety during the summer months
Anna Grace Aiello was chosen for an internship at the University of Texas in Austin to work...
Xavier Charter School student selected for prestigious internship to analyze NASA Earth science data