One injured in crash at Mountain Home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating an injury vehicle collision which occurred on June 11, 2023, at 12:13 a.m., on Airbase Road at Elmcrest Avenue, in Elmore County.

A Chevrolet Caprice eluded city and county police traveling westbound on Airbase Road where the driver crashed at the intersection of Elmcrest Avenue. The driver, a 34-year-old man from Mountain Home, was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital.

Traffic was re-routed for approximately two and a half hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

