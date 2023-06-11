Xavier Charter School student selected for prestigious internship to analyze NASA Earth science data

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A rising high school senior from Xavier Charter School has been selected for an internship at the University of Texas in Austin to analyze Earth science data with NASA.

Anna Grace Aiello was one of only 90 students selected from the entire country for this internship opportunity.

Over the two week period, she will be working on a galaxy classification project with astronomers.

They will be taking data from telescopes and using that to interpret the age, size, and shape of galaxies.

She says she applied last year and wasn’t selected, but decided to apply again this year and was so excited when she found out she was chosen.

“Because we’ll be working on an actual project, so it’s not something that is like experimental for high schoolers, it’s something that has legitimately never been done before, we will get to process real data,” said Anna Grace Aiello, a rising senior at Xavier Charter School.

The internship will take place for two weeks in July.

Two other students from Idaho were also chosen, both from the Boise area.

