The 48th annual Idaho Regatta is gearing up for another big year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 48th annual Idaho Regatta is coming up in Burley, and event organizers are looking forward to a big crowd wanting to watch the boats races.

The annual boat race takes place on the Snake River in Burley, bringing people and racers from all over the country.

The boats race around a buoyed course that has an island in the center.

The event starts on June 22nd and runs through June 25th, with a Show and Shine being held Thursday the 22nd at the Burley Inn, and a boat parade on Friday morning the 23rd before testing and tuning.

The regatta is a weekend event with lots of fun surrounding the races.

The chairman visited us on KMVTs Rise and Shine Monday morning to tell us what the Idaho Regatta brings to the area.

