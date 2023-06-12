Area cowboys and cowgirls earn spots at National High School Finals Rodeo.

Winners were crowned and tickets to nationals were punched at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello Saturday.
Idaho high school rodeo concludes Saturday
Idaho high school rodeo concludes Saturday(Kole Emplit)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:18 PM MDT
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After competition throughout the week, it was time to decide which cowboys and cowgirls would make their way to National High School Finals Rodeo Saturday.

Castleford’s Katie Brackett was named the 2023 Idaho Rodeo Queen on Saturday.

“It feels absolutely amazing to win this title; it’s what I’ve been looking forward to the last four years,” Brackett said. “I’ve been studying and preparing for this contest, and I’m excited for nationals to represent Idaho. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was 13.”

In the barrel racing competition, Minico’s Teely Bott, put on a show. The 2021 champion in the competition finishes with a time of 17.558 seconds to claim her second state title and books her trip to nationals in Gillette, Wyoming.

“I worked really hard to prepare for this week, many hours in the arena roping and running barrels,” Bott said. “It all paid off, and I’m super thankful that God blessed me with these horses and that I was able to compete and stay safe.”

Some Cowgirls making the community proud but how about the Cowboys? Insert Tucker Taylor. Taylor is the new bull riding state champion.

He makes it to the buzzer before being hopped off, and now he’ll head to nationals.

Winn Southwick from Jerome high school was also named state champion in the bareback competition.

