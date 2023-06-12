Art and Soul showcases the best of the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Artists near and far gathered at the Magic Valley Arts Council in Twin Falls for the first day of the Art and Soul contest that will be ongoing through July 1. Artists will be competing in over 20 different categories ranging from ceramics to drawing all while displaying their best work to the community.

“One of the things we’re most proud of with Art and Soul is, it’s kind of a community relations event under the guise of an art contest,” Magic Valley Arts Council Executive Director Melissa Crane said. “Luckily our community is amazing and we have 96 different business locations that are going to showcase art.”

The businesses range from restaurants to car dealerships and this year, Art and Soul is awarding their largest prize pool to date with a share of $55,000 up for grabs between 90 winners. One grand prize winner will walk away with $15,000 for their work.

Businesses that will be showing competitor’s art will be marked by a yellow flag with a red heart on it located in a visible area near the business and a full list of venues can be found at this link: https://www.magicvalleyartandsoul.com/list-of-venues/. A local married couple who are both artists talked about how important it is to highlight art.

“It’s extremely important. Art has to be out there to share with people in the community,” Virgia West of Mountain Home said.

“We believe that Idaho, per capita, probably has the most artists of any place I’ve ever been to. There’s a lot of talented people here and it’s a really fun place to be,” Virgia’s husband Robert said.

The two have been doing art for many years and now even teach classes of their own. To see more of Robert and Virgia’s work head over to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RainbowArtOnline/.

Voting on winners is completely done by the public and anyone can sign up for free at the Magic Valley Arts Council from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday or any day from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the Magic Valley Mall while the contest is active over the next few weeks.

For more information on Magic Valley Art and Soul visit there website: https://www.magicvalleyartandsoul.com/

