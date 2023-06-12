Behind the Business: Wayside Café

A local staple in the Mini-Cassia region goes beyond food
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s not easy to find places in the Magic Valley that offers good comfort food 24-7. But one place in Heyburn has been doing just that for decades.

The Wayside Cafe has been a staple of the Heyburn community since the 1960′s, but the current owners purchased the restaurant in the ‘80′s.

It’s a place that locals, and those passing through, have come to know and love.

A place that you can find all the comforts of home.

General Manager Lori Bird says, “I would say it’s mostly home cooking it’s that comfort food. We’ve got the sweet and the salty and the fries and chicken fried steaks and steak and eggs and all the yummy stuff that you would want if you were at home and your mom was cooking for you. That’s what they Wayside is about.”

Comfort food is just the beginning. Many of the staff have worked at the wayside for as long as it’s been around. So have their kids and some their grandkids. It’s the same for customers.

“I think the thing that makes the wayside special is people are treated like family and you may only come through here once a year or you might be one of those people who are here four times a week. You’re treated like family. They look for their favorite waitress when they walk in the door they want their favorite item off the menu and they love it when people remember faces and we usually remember what their favorite thing is, Bird says”

And for many their favorite meal is followed by their favorite slice of the Wayside’s Pie.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police

Latest News

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Gooding Farmers Market
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Gooding Farmers Market
Larry E. “Butch” Wright, 83, of Gooding, Idaho, died about 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023...
Wright, Larry E. “Butch”
It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Theodore “Ted" Talbott, on May...
Talbott, Ted
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Coleman, Daniel “Danny”