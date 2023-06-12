Community gathers to support Twin Falls preschool at fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A preschool in Twin Falls is thanking the community for its support, as this weekend, they held a fundraiser to improve their facility.

Kids Can Be Kids Preschool held a fundraiser Saturday morning. The facility owners said in order to reach their goal of $2,000 they held a carnival for kids and a date night. For date night, parents were allowed to drop off their kids at the preschool, so mom and dad could go out and have some fun.

“We are trying to raise money to build a greenhouse and do some raised garden beds so kids can start planting things. Also, our drinking fountain in the backyard broke last winter, the pipe burst, so we are hoping to replace that drinking fountain but also add one for the infant side so the staff can easily refill sippy cups and stuff,” co-owner Tiffany Dunn said.

Kids Can Be Kids Preschool has been around for more than 20 years and offers both preschool and daycare services. They are open Monday through Friday, and the owners said they have plenty of openings.

