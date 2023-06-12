Fillmore Street Between Cyn Falls and River View to Close June 13 - 15

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Starting Tuesday, motorists might have to find an alternative route to work while driving through Twin Falls.

Contractors will close Fillmore Street between Cyn Falls Drive and River View Drive from June 13 to June 15 to install a water mainline for residences at the Breckenridge Subdivision. The mainline installation will be constructed in a trench across Fillmore Street between Costco and Planet Fitness.

East and northbound traffic should use Pole Line Road and Blue Lakes Boulevard. Canyon Springs Golf Course and neighboring businesses should use Blue Lakes Boulevard and Canyon Springs Road.

Questions regarding the project should be directed to Wooten Excavation at 208-731-4994 or 208-731-6883.

