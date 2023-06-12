Gooding Native Commits to Weber State Football

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding High School class of 2018 graduate Andrew Carter committed to Weber State University in Ogden, Utah over the weekend for his final season of college eligibility. Carter has previously spent the last five seasons with the Carroll College Fighting Saints in Helena, Montana.

During his time with Carroll College, Carter was named to the NAIA All-American Team the past two seasons and took home the 2022 NAIA Rimington Award as the best center in NAIA football throughout the year. Carter is set to join a Weber State team that finished 10-3 last season and qualified for the FCS Playoffs before falling to Montana State University in the second round.

