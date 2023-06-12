Gooding Native Commits to Weber State Football

Andrew Carter of Carroll College will spend his final season with the Wildcats
Gooding native Andrew Carter was named the best center in NAIA football in 2022 while at...
Gooding native Andrew Carter was named the best center in NAIA football in 2022 while at Carroll College and he will attend FCS school Weber State for his final year of eligibility. (Photo Courtesy of Carroll College Athletics)(Carroll College Athletics)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding High School class of 2018 graduate Andrew Carter committed to Weber State University in Ogden, Utah over the weekend for his final season of college eligibility. Carter has previously spent the last five seasons with the Carroll College Fighting Saints in Helena, Montana.

During his time with Carroll College, Carter was named to the NAIA All-American Team the past two seasons and took home the 2022 NAIA Rimington Award as the best center in NAIA football throughout the year. Carter is set to join a Weber State team that finished 10-3 last season and qualified for the FCS Playoffs before falling to Montana State University in the second round.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon

Latest News

The 30 PBR Challenger Series riders are introduced to the crowd at Shouse Arena in Filer, Idaho...
PBR Challenger Series makes its way to the Magic Valley
Jerome pitcher Tanner Whittaker picked up the save and notched an RBI triple against Gooding on...
LEGION BASEBALL: Jerome takes down Gooding
Idaho PBR Classic to have local flair
Idaho PBR Classic to have local flair
Idaho PBR Classic to have local flair