Kohberger requests more time to submit an alibi

Kohberger’s public defender wants to extend the deadline.
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students wants more time to decide whether to provide an alibi for when the murders took place.

Bryan Kohberger is facing charges for allegedly stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last November. Normally, under Idaho law -- the criminal defendant has 10 days to decide whether to provide information on an alibi -- but Kohberger’s public defender wants to extend the deadline.

She says she has not had enough time to fully review the evidence provided by the prosecution -- which includes thousands of pages of discovery.

Also, the judge has previously entered a gag order prohibiting attorneys from speaking publicly about the case.

However, an attorney for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, and multiple media outlets, had a hearing on Friday to object to the gag order.

The judge said he would issue a written ruling on the motion to lift the gag order as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
58 YEAR OLD GOODING COUNTY RESIDENT ROGER DRIESEL WAS LAST SEEN AT A FAMILY MEMBERS HOME IN...
Arrests made in Gooding County missing person case
A child has passed away after being hit by a car in Jerome.
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor arrested in Oregon
Gathering
Heyburn residents plan to hold elected officials accountable on fatal shooting of two dogs by police

Latest News

Xavier Charter School student selected for prestigious internship to analyze NASA Earth science data
Fit and Well Idaho: Flip Flop safety during the summer months
Live on Rise and Shine: The Idaho Regatta
One injured in crash at Mountain Home