Kohberger requests more time to submit an alibi

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students wants more time to decide whether to provide an alibi for when the murders took place.

Bryan Kohberger is facing charges for allegedly stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last November. Normally, under Idaho law -- the criminal defendant has 10 days to decide whether to provide information on an alibi -- but Kohberger’s public defender wants to extend the deadline.

She says she has not had enough time to fully review the evidence provided by the prosecution -- which includes thousands of pages of discovery.

Also, the judge has previously entered a gag order prohibiting attorneys from speaking publicly about the case.

However, an attorney for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, and multiple media outlets, had a hearing on Friday to object to the gag order.

The judge said he would issue a written ruling on the motion to lift the gag order as soon as possible.

