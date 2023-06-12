LGBTQIA community celebrates the end of Pride week in Twin Falls; wish it was year-round

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Pride week wrapped up in Twin Falls this weekend, highlighted with Pride in the Park on Saturday. Many who attended the festivities wish Pride was more than just a week of celebrations.

On Saturday, for Pride in the Park at Twin Falls City Park, more than 1,200 people participated in the festivities, which included music, performances, and more than 60 vendors. Attendee David Roth said 20 years, if people wanted to go to a Pride event, they had to go to a big city, but not anymore.

“Now they are in cities all across the state. Now we have to pick and choose because they are so many on the days of the weekend,” Roth said.

Southern Idaho Pride and the Queer Cupboard organized Pride in the Park. The organizers said the event is essential because it offers the LGBTQIA community a safe space to express themselves.

“To be able to show, especially the queer youth and queer adults, we have safe space, and we are here for acceptance and love,” said Arya Shae of Southern Idaho Pride.

Additionally, performer Lavender Beauchamp said events like Pride in the Park can be therapeutic for members of the LGBTQIA community, as some may feel isolated and alone at home, work, and school.

“You can hang out with people who have the same ideas as you, who share the same beliefs as you, same sexuality or identity as you. It’s nice to know you can come together without judgment; you are not alone,” Beauchamp said.

Pride in the Park had more than 20 performers this year, and Amelia Blayke said that drag is more than just a performance for her.

“Drag helped me figure out my gender identity, my sexual identity, and how to process my emotions,” Blayke said.

The performers and attendees said they wish Pride was more of a year-long celebration than a week.

“yeah, then we can outreach, find more performers. We can make Pride bigger and better if we can do it throughout the year,” Beauchamp said.

Ultimately, the LGBTQIA community hopes Pride in the Park can continue in its current form heading into the future; this legislative session, Idaho lawmakers introduced a bill that would have essentially prohibited drag shows in public places.

“We hope that all Idahoans would agree that drag is an art, and we do not want to suppress art form in Idaho, said Brandon Connolly of Southern Idaho Pride.

Roth added, “These hateful bills are all put under the guise of protecting children, but if it was really about protecting the children, there are hundred other things we should be looking at.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Southern Idaho Pride can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

